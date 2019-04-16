16th April 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Linguistic expert and retired teacher Derick Herning dies, aged 86

1 comment, , by , in Headlines, News

The long-standing chairman of the Shetland Norwegian Friendship Society, Derick Herning, died on Friday after a short illness.

Mr Herning, 86, of Lerwick’s Hayfield Court, was highly regarded for his linguistic skills.

Derick Herning compering a fund-raising concert for Shetland Tiger Fund back in 2012. Photo: Dave Donaldson

In 1990 he won a Europe-wide competition and the title Polyglot of Europe, by proving he could speak 22 languages.

Originally from Kirkcaldy in Fife, Mr Herning began his career in the isles in 1968 when he worked as a principal languages teacher at the former Anderson Educational Institute in Lerwick.

Among the languages he taught were German, Norwegian and Russian.

He enjoyed a long career, teaching generations of youngsters at the institute – later the Anderson High School – until 1995.

Mr Herning interpreted languages on behalf of the sheriff court, the police and fishermen’s mission, among others. He also interpreted for those onboard visiting cruise ships.

An expert ornithologist, Mr Herning, was vice-chairman of a local bird club as well as a leading light in the Shetland Field Studies Group.

He was also an enthusiastic member of the Islesburgh Drama Group and the Shetland Choral Society.

Mr Herning was also a member of Voluntary Service Overseas, Amnesty International and Shetland ForWirds.

A funeral service will be held on Monday at 2pm in St Magnus Church, Lerwick.

Tags:
Anderson High School
Derick Herning
Shetland Field Studies Group
Shetland Norwegian Friendship Society

More articles about Anderson High School, Derick Herning, Shetland Field Studies Group and Shetland Norwegian Friendship Society

Council seeks views on detailed Knab plans
Council seeks views on detailed Knab plans
05/03/2019
Local firm claims construction giant Morrison has failed to pay £1.8 million for high school work
Local firm claims construction giant Morrison has failed to pay £1.8 million for high school work
24/09/2018
Sprinter Dinwoodie earns another Scotland shirt
Sprinter Dinwoodie earns another Scotland shirt
24/08/2018
Teachers celebrate ‘headship’ qualifications
Teachers celebrate ‘headship’ qualifications
08/06/2018
Knab heritage centre? (Graham Johnston)
Knab heritage centre? (Graham Johnston)
16/01/2018
Unacceptable booking (George Burgess)
Unacceptable booking (George Burgess)
15/01/2018

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

One comment

  1. James J Paton

    I hope a lasting tribute/ legacy is planned by the SIC to this remarkable human being.

    Reply

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top