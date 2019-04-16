16th April 2019
Shetland Times journalist wins Society of Editors’ award

Shetland Times journalist has beaten competition from around the country to win the Society of Editors’ award.

Andrew McQuarrie has been awarded the prize for his performance in his national qualification of journalism news interview exam.

NCTJ chief executive Joanne Butcher congratulated Mr McQuarrie and said that his work “was judged by the examiners as being the best in the country”.

Mr McQuarrie said in an NQJ press release: ““I’m surprised and delighted to learn that my news interview has been selected for a prize sponsored by the Society of Editors.

“Success in the NQJ exams couldn’t have been secured without the support of my colleagues at The Shetland Times, who made sure my training was both hugely valuable and most enjoyable.”

Mr McQuarrie will be taking up a new role at the Bristol Post in the coming weeks.

 

