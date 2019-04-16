Sustainable Shetland makes call for moratorium on windfarms

A call has been made by Sustainable Shetland for a moratorium on all windfarm development.

The anti windfarm group has responded following a decision by councillors to approve the Mossy Hill project.

The group says it is “bitterly disappointed” by the decision to grant approval of the 12 turbines.

In a statement, chairman Frank Hay said: “Instead of rubber stamping every windfarm application that comes before them councillors should instigate a

moratorium on all windfarm development until there is a proper investigation into finding the best environmentally sustainable energy solutions for Shetland.

“We fear that Shetland’s involvement with the wind industry is not going to end well, whatever happens.”