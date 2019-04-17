17th April 2019
Rosin at the ready as Shetland Young Fiddler of the Year draws near

Young fiddlers the length and breadth of Shetland are gearing up for the Shetland Young Fiddler of the Year competition in Mareel next weekend (Friday 26th and Saturday 27th April).

Fiddler and composer Ashley Hay, 13, from Vidlin with the Shetland Folk Society Tune Collection 2016-18 which will be launched at the Shetland Young Fiddler of the Year competition. One of Ashleys compositions, Auld Harry’s Reel, is included in the collection. Photo: Valerie Watt

Nearly 100 fiddlers have entered 175 entries so it will be a busy weekend for the three judges Linda Gair, Jennifer Wrigley and John Robert Deyell.

Shetland Folk Society secretary Valerie Watt said they were also looking forward to launching The Shetland Folk Society Tune Collection 2016-18 at the event.

She said: “The collections brings together all the prize-winning tunes from our tune competition over the past three years.

“Our 2013-15 collection proved to be very popular and is a great way of sharing some of the very best of Shetland’s new compositions.”

Folk society treasurer Mairi Jamieson added: “The public are welcome to come and go as they wish to hear the fiddlers on both Friday and Saturday.

“We always get a good turnout showing their support for the competitors.”

On the Saturday evening the concert will combine the senior finalists’ competition with performances from the junior and intermediate winners as well as Emma Leask, Shetland Young Fiddler of the Year 2018 and Elizabeth Halcrow, Senior Young Musician of the Year 2019.

The winning tunes from the folk society competition will be performed by judges Violet Tulloch, Bryan Gear and Pauleen Wiseman.

