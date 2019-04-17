Toft pier rebuild approved by councillors

Elected members have backed a full business case behind a rebuild and extension of Toft Pier, at a cost of £2.9 million.

Councillors provided their unanimous backing for the project when they met in the town hall on Wednesday.

One million pounds in external funding has been secured from the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund.

It follows years of uncertainty over the pier’s future, after the existing infrastructure – which dates back to the 1950s – fell into a state of disrepair.

Councillor Alastair Cooper – a long-standing advocate of the pier’s redevelopment – moved the new project be approved.

“I’m happy to move at this stage,” he told fellow members. “I’ve worked long and hard to get here.”

He was seconded by fellow North Mainland councillor, Andrea Manson.

