Sella Ness evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’

An evacuation has taken place at Sella Ness in the North Mainland following the discovery of a “suspicious package”.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Police Scotland was made aware of a potentially suspicious package found in the Sella Ness area in Shetland shortly after 10.30am on Thursday, April 18th.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the immediate area has been evacuated as a precaution.

“The item will be examined and enquiries are currently ongoing.”

Sullom Voe harbour tugs kept at Sella Ness were told to leave the area and staff at the council’s ports and harbours office were among those evacuated.