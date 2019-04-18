UPDATE: Suspicious package was false alarm

A suspicious package discovered at Sella Ness in the North Mainland has turned out to be a false alarm.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Police Scotland was made aware of a potentially suspicious package found in the Sella Ness area in Shetland shortly after 10.30am on Thursday, April 18.

“Following enquiries and examination of the package, it was found to be genuine and pose no risk to the public.

“The immediate area was evacuated as a precaution while emergency services attended the incident. Everyone affected is thanked for their understanding and patience.”