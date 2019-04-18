18th April 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

UPDATE: Suspicious package was false alarm

0 comments, , by , in News

A suspicious package discovered at Sella Ness in the North Mainland has turned out to be a false alarm.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Police Scotland was made aware of a potentially suspicious package found in the Sella Ness area in Shetland shortly after 10.30am on Thursday, April 18.

“Following enquiries and examination of the package, it was found to be genuine and pose no risk to the public.

“The immediate area was evacuated as a precaution while emergency services attended the incident. Everyone affected is thanked for their understanding and patience.”

Tags:
Police
Police Scotland
Sella Ness
Sullom Voe

More articles about Police, Police Scotland, Sella Ness and Sullom Voe

Sella Ness evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’
Sella Ness evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’
18/04/2019
‘Mindless’ vandalism hits dental surgery
‘Mindless’ vandalism hits dental surgery
24/03/2019
Drugs worth over £820,000 seized across Highlands and Islands
Drugs worth over £820,000 seized across Highlands and Islands
15/02/2019
Fire destroys caravan at Mossbank Shop
Fire destroys caravan at Mossbank Shop
08/02/2019
Woman injured after incident involving car
Woman injured after incident involving car
21/01/2019
Purse ‘theft’ prompts police appeal
Purse ‘theft’ prompts police appeal
14/01/2019

About Keegan Murray

Reporter for The Shetland Times. Interested in politics, literature and music. Born and bred Shetlander. Long suffering Newcastle United supporter.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top