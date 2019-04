The police are investigating an incident where an intoxicated woman behaved in a threatening and abusive manner on a bus.

They are looking for any witnesses who were on the number 23 Robertsons bus which left the Viking Bus Station in Lerwick for Mossbank at 9.10pm on Tuesday 16th April.

If anyone with information should call the police on 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or attend at the Lerwick station.