21st April 2019
Burra pupils clean up coastline but warn of old rope and net disposal

by , in News, ST Online

Pupils and staff from Hamnavoe Primary School in Burra, along with parents, got Da Voar Redd Up off to a great start on Friday afternoon.

Doing their bit for the acclaimed annual spring clean of rubbish, they cleared the roadsides and coastline of the Hamnavoe village in beautiful sunshine.

Seventeen bags of bruck were collected, which is significantly less than last year. However, plastics, cans and bottles still continue to cause a litter problem.

The pupils especially want to remind boat owners to take care with the disposal of old rope and net as this made up the majority of the bruck they collected.

Da Voar Redd Up

