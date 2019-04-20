‘Gentleman’ Fullmer passes on valuable tips to local boxing club members

A group of youngsters in the isles are enjoying the benefits of training with an American from a famous boxing family.

Larry Fullmer is spending several months in Shetland as a Mormon missionary and has got involved with the local club based at Clickimin.

Through his contacts in the US he has organised for equipment to be sent over, including helmets, guards, etc, which the club members are now putting into use.

Organiser Stuart Irvine said a normal session consisted of drills to “get the basics wired in”, then they would move on to more complex drills and sparring, depending on the boxers’ confidence and level of ability.

He said: “When I think they are ready for it I will slowly introduce them into sparring. That’s where the real fun begins and you can see where all the endless drills comes into play.”

Getting someone of Fullmer’s stature involved – his uncle was a world champion and he himself was a former US Golden Gloves winner – was tremendous, Irvine said.

He said: “Larry is a gentleman who can’t do enough to help others and is always keeping himself busy, talking to anyone and everyone and volunteering himself to help anyone in need old or young.

“From the first day of meeting him he was already thinking about how he could help out with the club. He was on the phone the day after we met to his friends back home to see what he could do to help us out with some more equipment.

“Larry is brilliant at organising and networking and knows hows to run a event or show and has been a breath of fresh air and is always thinking of a new ways to create some more interest around the sport. As he feels it’s a great outlet for the kids or those in need and loves the sport.”

