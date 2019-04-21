21st April 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Wildlife sanctuary appoints local builders for major upgrade

0 comments, , by , in News

The building and design team visit the Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary. From left: Rhona Tait (Case), Steven Goodlad (SIC), Ewen Adamson (Case), Frank Sinclair (SCD) and Neil Grant (SCD).

Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary has appointed local building firm Shetland Construction and Developments Ltd (SCD) to carry out a major upgrade of the Northmavine premises.

The work will include refurbishing the seal unit based inside a 19th century cooperage, and building new outdoor pens for seals and otters, a new otter unit and a visitor centre.

Sanctuary founder Jan Bevington said: “I can’t believe this vision I have been holding for more than 30 years is about to become a reality. Everyone by now must know what that vision is – to have fantastic facilities to care for Shetland’s wonderful marine wildlife.”

The sanctuary has been awarded more than £300,000 by the Sullom Voe Association, which represents Shetland Islands Council and the locally-based oil and gas industry, and almost £100,000 by the European Leader fund, to pay for the work that will future-proof the centre for the next few decades.

SCD has appointed Case Shetland to do the design work and the company’s newest recruit, building technician Rhona Tait, has experience of the project from her time as an apprentice with the SIC.

Mrs Bevington added: “It has taken us a long time to get to this stage, and it’s very exciting to see work finally starting on creating the sanctuary we have been dreaming of since I first started caring for marine life.”

• See full story in The Shetland Times on Friday.

Tags:
Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary
Jan Bevington
Rhona Tait

More articles about Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary, Jan Bevington and Rhona Tait

Attempts made to find cause behind death of pilot whale
Attempts made to find cause behind death of pilot whale
28/07/2017
Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary seeks public ‘seal’ of approval to secure its future
Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary seeks public ‘seal’ of approval to secure its future
10/05/2017
Seal pup’s big adventure gives motorist a gluff
Seal pup’s big adventure gives motorist a gluff
06/01/2017
Poorly seal pup, storm round-up and a free calendar for all readers
Poorly seal pup, storm round-up and a free calendar for all readers
30/12/2016
Victoria the baby seal is well on the way to recovery
Victoria the baby seal is well on the way to recovery
28/12/2016
South Mainland wildlife rescue centre to close
South Mainland wildlife rescue centre to close
07/03/2016

About Jim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top