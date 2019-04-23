23rd April 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Cars vandalised in Lerwick and Scalloway

Cars vandalised in Lerwick and Scalloway
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

The police are investigating three incidents of vehicles being vandalised in Lerwick and Scalloway over the past week.

The damage in town, to cars parked on Leslie Road and Goodlad Crescent, happened between 5pm on Saturday and 3pm on Monday.

In Scalloway a car at Sycamore Avenue was damaged between last Wednesday and Monday.

The police said all three vehicles appeared to have been scratched with “a sharp implement”.

Anyone with information should call 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or attend at the Lerwick station.

Tags:
Lerwick
Police
Scalloway
Vandalism

More articles about Lerwick, Police, Scalloway and Vandalism

UPDATE: Suspicious package was false alarm
UPDATE: Suspicious package was false alarm
18/04/2019
Sella Ness evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’
Sella Ness evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’
18/04/2019
Lerwick house fire sees person evacuated
Lerwick house fire sees person evacuated
12/04/2019
‘Mindless’ vandalism hits dental surgery
‘Mindless’ vandalism hits dental surgery
24/03/2019
Jason Manford is class act at Clickimin gig
Jason Manford is class act at Clickimin gig
18/03/2019
Council seeks views on detailed Knab plans
Council seeks views on detailed Knab plans
05/03/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top