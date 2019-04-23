Cars vandalised in Lerwick and Scalloway

The police are investigating three incidents of vehicles being vandalised in Lerwick and Scalloway over the past week.

The damage in town, to cars parked on Leslie Road and Goodlad Crescent, happened between 5pm on Saturday and 3pm on Monday.

In Scalloway a car at Sycamore Avenue was damaged between last Wednesday and Monday.

The police said all three vehicles appeared to have been scratched with “a sharp implement”.

Anyone with information should call 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or attend at the Lerwick station.