The company behind the Mossy Hill Windfarm, which was approved by Shetland Islands Council last week, has issued an artist’s impression which shows the turbines visible from Bressay.

Peel Energy says its “Remote Island Wind” development, given the green light on Monday 15th April, will have a capacity of 50 megawatts and is anticipated to generate renewable energy for 25 years before being decommissioned.

A new sub-sea cable is being proposed separately, to connect all of Shetland’s renewable energy generation to mainland Scotland. In order to fund this interconnector cable, the government has announced that remote island wind projects will be eligible to take part in a competitive Contract for Difference (CfD) auction which provides financial support for renewable energy projects.

Peel Energy managing director Muir Miller said the Mossy Hill development would play an important role in Shetland’s future energy supply and the development itself was anticipated to make significant contributions towards the economy.

Mr Miller said: “The recent planning approval for Mossy Hill Windfarm brings us one step closer to providing a clean, affordable and secure source of electricity as well as long-lasting and tangible benefits for Shetland communities and the surrounding environment.

“We are now considering our CfD bid, the consultation on the proposed link and the grid connection. We will continue to liaise with all relevant stakeholders in expectation of bringing this development forward to deliver its range of benefits.”