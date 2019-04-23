Replenish your glasses to toast young enterprise winners

Youngsters from Brae High School have proved they’ve got what it takes to compete in the ever-challenging world of business.

That’s because senior pupils have shown their entrepreneurial spirit – and have been named winners in the Shetland Young Enterprise of the Year Award.

The five-strong team created a company called Replenish. They beat off stiff competition from rivals at the Anderson High School to win the award.

Replenish makes water bottles out of aluminium to help reduce plastic waste.

S6 pupil Freya Balfour said the experience had been well worthwhile.

“From the beginning we’ve been committed to making a sustainable change, and corporate social responsibility has been a really important part of our whole journey,” she said.

“We produce water bottles to promote the idea of reducing plastic waste. It’s been a really interesting journey.”

Acting as a business advisor for the group was Jenny Wink, who works in the Total Shetland Gas Plant.

“I feel that we have just had to very gently coach because most of their ideas, their marketing, their product – everything, they’ve actually done with very little help from us,” she said.

• See Friday’s Shetland Times for a full report on the Young Enterprise Awards.