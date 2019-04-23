24th April 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Replenish your glasses to toast young enterprise winners

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Youngsters from Brae High School have proved they’ve got what it takes to compete in the ever-challenging world of business.

That’s because senior pupils have shown their entrepreneurial spirit – and have been named winners in the Shetland Young Enterprise of the Year Award.

The five-strong team created a company called Replenish. They beat off stiff competition from rivals at the Anderson High School to win the award.

Replenish makes water bottles out of aluminium to help reduce plastic waste.

S6 pupil Freya Balfour said the experience had been well worthwhile.

“From the beginning we’ve been committed to making a sustainable change, and corporate social responsibility has been a really important part of our whole journey,” she said.

“We produce water bottles to promote the idea of reducing plastic waste. It’s been a really interesting journey.”

Acting as a business advisor for the group was Jenny Wink, who works in the Total Shetland Gas Plant.

“I feel that we have just had to very gently coach because most of their ideas, their marketing, their product – everything, they’ve actually done with very little help from us,” she said.

• See Friday’s Shetland Times for a full report on the Young Enterprise Awards.

Tags:
Brae High School
Replenish
Young Enterprise

More articles about Brae High School, Replenish and Young Enterprise

Pupils share fond memories of one Brae High School’s “genuine characters”
Pupils share fond memories of one Brae High School’s “genuine characters”
05/02/2018
Brae High School issues advice to parents after Storm Caroline
Brae High School issues advice to parents after Storm Caroline
09/12/2017
Young drivers get safety tips at Clickimin workshop
Young drivers get safety tips at Clickimin workshop
05/09/2017
Pass rates remain high as pupils learn exam results
Pass rates remain high as pupils learn exam results
08/08/2017
Tough interrogation from pupils at Brae High hustings
Tough interrogation from pupils at Brae High hustings
31/05/2017
WATCH: Budding entrepreneurs wow isles business leaders
WATCH: Budding entrepreneurs wow isles business leaders
25/04/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top