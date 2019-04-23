‘Social’ supplier fined after cannabis seizure

A man has been fined £300 at Lerwick Sheriff Court after admitting supplying cannabis and cannabis resin.

Jonathan David Stevens, 43, of Stura, Gott, admitted the “social” supply, which happened on 11th April last year at an address in the town’s Hoofields.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that police had executed a search warrant, where they recovered the drugs. Officers uncovered £80-worth of cannabis and £60-worth of cannabis resin.

“He [Stevens] was interviewed by police and admitted he had come to an agreement with a friend, whereby the friend orders the cannabis and sends it to the accused’s address,” the fiscal said.

“Once the accused is in receipt of the package he keeps half and gives the other half to the friend.”

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Stevens, a sales assistant, had no previous convictions and no outstanding matters to come before the court.

He said that the supply was, in effect, a “social” one, adding that it was at the lower end of the scale in terms of quantity.

“I’d hope that you could deal with this matter by way of a financial penalty,” Mr Allan said.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Stevens and granted a Crown motion for forfeiture of items seized during the search, including mobile phones.