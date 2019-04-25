Man jailed after being found with secateurs

A repeat offender has been sentenced to 10 months behind bars after police found him at night with a pair of secateurs and a Swiss army knife.

Scott Anderson, 29, of whose address was given as Grampian Prison, was discovered to have been carrying the items shortly after midnight at Hoofields in Lerwick on 14th February.

He admitted carrying an offensive weapon in public when he appeared in the dock on Thursday.

The court heard that Anderson was arrested on suspicion of having committed an offence.

But on being subject to a routine search police discovered the gardening implement, along with what was described in court as a “multi-tool”.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Anderson had told police he was carrying the pruning secateurs for protection, because he had been beaten up that week.

At the police station Anderson claimed the multi-tool was for opening bottles and cutting his nails.

“He went on to explain that he had a lot of people after him,” the fiscal added.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said there was no opposition to a Crown motion for forfeiture of the items seized.

“These are not offensive weapons per se, although there’s no excuse for him having them at that time of night.”

He added the secateurs were unusual for Anderson to have.

“He’s not green-fingered,” Mr Allan said.

Mr Allan urged Sheriff Ian Cruickshank to take account of the fact that Anderson had been on remand since 15th February, and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Sheriff Cruickshank said he had “no alternative” but to impose a custodial sentence.

He backdated the prison term to 15th February, when Anderson was first remanded after an initial private appearance in the dock.