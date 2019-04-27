28th April 2019
Ashley Hay is Young Fiddler of the Year

A packed auditorium at Mareel was treated to a night of remarkable musicianship at the Shetland Young Fiddler of the Year competition.

Thirteen-year-old Ashley Hay, from Vidlin, was ultimately crowned overall winner for 2019.

A total of 14 gongs were on offer for fiddlers of varying ages, as well as for tune composition.

Ashley took home five of those including the coveted title of Shetland’s Young Fiddler of the Year 2019.

• For a full coverage see the next edition of The Shetland Times

