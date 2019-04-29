NorthLink does its bit towards cutting plastic waste

Northern Isles ferry operator NorthLink is reducing waste by cutting approximately 210,000 disposable plastic items from its services.

Plastic items – including glasses, cups, lids, teaspoons and portion pots – have either been removed or replaced with sustainable alternatives.

Ethical beverage supplier Ethyco now supplies 100 per cent compostable single-use cups and lids across NorthLink’s food and drink outlets.

Ceramic catering pots have replaced plastic pots and reusable polycarbonate beakers have replaced wax-lined disposable drinking cups. The replacement beakers have led to approximately 87,000 disposable cups and 28,000 plastic lids being removed from the waste stream per annum.

Reusable “Thermos” mugs supplied by the ferry operator have replaced polystyrene cups used in crew areas, with an annual reduction of 140,000 cups from landfill.

NorthLink customer service director Seumas Campbell said: “Looking after the natural environment is such an important part of the service we provide. So we are passionate about minimising our impact on the world around us.

“The steps we have taken to remove single-use plastics are very positive and we will keep looking for more opportunities to reduce our environmental footprint.”