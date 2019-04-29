30th April 2019
Shetland runners conquer London marathon

Headlines

Two Shetlanders have raised around £11,500 for Alzheimer Scotland after completing Sunday’s London Marathon.

Alison Moar and Stephanie Bain decided to take on the marathon to raise money and awareness for the charity after both lost family members to the degenerative disease.

They described the whole experience as “emotional”, but said that it had “gone really well” and that they had managed to “enjoy it all”.

They said that they were “delighted” to both finish in a time under five hours, with both runners starting and completing the marathon together on a time of 4 hours, 58 minutes and 1 second.

Both runners thanked their extended families for supporting them on the day and coming to London to follow them around the course, adding that it was “such a boost” to their efforts.

Alzheimer Scotland
Alzheimer Shetland
London Marathon

Inside this week's Shetland Times
30/03/2018
30/03/2018
Shetland Select team win annual Midsummer Sevens
26/06/2016
26/06/2016
Walkers step out to raise awareness of dementia
06/09/2015
06/09/2015
Dementia support centre opens in Lerwick
19/04/2015
19/04/2015

One comment

  1. Stuart Hannay

    Congratulations. That’s an incredible amount of money and some achievement.

