Shetland runners conquer London marathon

Two Shetlanders have raised around £11,500 for Alzheimer Scotland after completing Sunday’s London Marathon.

Alison Moar and Stephanie Bain decided to take on the marathon to raise money and awareness for the charity after both lost family members to the degenerative disease.

They described the whole experience as “emotional”, but said that it had “gone really well” and that they had managed to “enjoy it all”.

They said that they were “delighted” to both finish in a time under five hours, with both runners starting and completing the marathon together on a time of 4 hours, 58 minutes and 1 second.

Both runners thanked their extended families for supporting them on the day and coming to London to follow them around the course, adding that it was “such a boost” to their efforts.

• More in this week’s The Shetland Times.