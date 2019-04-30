30th April 2019
Brae vandalism appeal

Police Scotland are investigating an incident of vandalism that took place some time between 4.pm on Friday and 7.30am on Monday at the Brae High School.

Damage was reported to the plastic piping around the school, several air vents were removed and a flower bed was uprooted.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Police Scotland in Shetland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or alternatively attend at Lerwick Police Station.

