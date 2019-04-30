Volunteers are being sought to lead short walks in their community as part of an NHS scheme to get people more active.

The “Walk da Rock – Peerie Wanders” are short routes which should last between 10 and 60 minutes.

Walk leaders do not need any special skills or experience but should be enthusiastic about helping folk to meet others and get to know their surroundings a bit better.

A Walk Leader training course will be held at the end of the month giving anyone interested the chance to spend the day with other volunteers and learn a bit about leading a group and the benefits of walking. Anyone interested would have to commit to taking small groups on regular short walks.

Some experienced walk leaders will be at the training to answer questions.

There are lots of benefits to walking outside – including boosting your physical, social and mental health – but there are also lots of reasons why some people struggle to get out walking or find it difficult to get started. Walking with a small group can help people build the confidence they need to walk on their own and improve their health. It can also help combat loneliness

The training day is on Sunday 26th May in the Scalloway Youth Centre, 9.30am-4.30pm. Anyone interested should contact Lauren Peterson on (01595) 807494 or email shet-hb.healthyshetland@nhs.net.