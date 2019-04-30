30th April 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Tall ship gigs off as boat sustains damage

0 comments, , by , in News

The popular annual concerts on-board a tall ship will not feature at this weekend’s Shetland Folk Festival.

Afternoon gigs aboard the Norwegian sail training vessel Statsraad Lehmkuhl have become a regular fixture of the festival, but due to damage sustained during the trip from Bergen to Shetland the boat has had to return to Norway for “emergency repairs”.

In a Facebook post the festival committee announced that some of the music scheduled to take place on the ship on Friday would now take place at the festival club foyer at the Isleburgh Community Centre.

“We are assured by [the boat’s] lovely crew that they will be back next year for our 40th festival”, the post added.

Tags:
arts
Lerwick
Music
Shetland Folk Festival
Statsraad Lehmkuhl

More articles about arts, Lerwick, Music, Shetland Folk Festival and Statsraad Lehmkuhl

Cars vandalised in Lerwick and Scalloway
Cars vandalised in Lerwick and Scalloway
23/04/2019
Lerwick house fire sees person evacuated
Lerwick house fire sees person evacuated
12/04/2019
‘Mindless’ vandalism hits dental surgery
‘Mindless’ vandalism hits dental surgery
24/03/2019
Jason Manford is class act at Clickimin gig
Jason Manford is class act at Clickimin gig
18/03/2019
Council seeks views on detailed Knab plans
Council seeks views on detailed Knab plans
05/03/2019
One person dies in house fire in Lerwick’s Burns Lane
One person dies in house fire in Lerwick’s Burns Lane
24/02/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top