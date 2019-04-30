Tall ship gigs off as boat sustains damage

The popular annual concerts on-board a tall ship will not feature at this weekend’s Shetland Folk Festival.

Afternoon gigs aboard the Norwegian sail training vessel Statsraad Lehmkuhl have become a regular fixture of the festival, but due to damage sustained during the trip from Bergen to Shetland the boat has had to return to Norway for “emergency repairs”.

In a Facebook post the festival committee announced that some of the music scheduled to take place on the ship on Friday would now take place at the festival club foyer at the Isleburgh Community Centre.

“We are assured by [the boat’s] lovely crew that they will be back next year for our 40th festival”, the post added.