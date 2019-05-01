Emma Louise couple to open up cafe in Shetland Museum

An eatery at Shetland Museum will be up and running again next week, following the closure last year of the Hay’s Dock Restaurant.

It was announced this week that Emma and Joe Macdonald will be moving their “Emma Louise’s Coffee Shop” from Commercial Road into the vacant premises at the museum.

The Macdonalds have signed an agreement with Shetland Amenity Trust to operate a cafe during museum opening hours for the next two years.

Mrs Macdonald said: “It is exciting to be relocating our existing coffee shop business to Hay’s Dock and we have a lot of work to do to get ready.

“The museum is a great venue and we look forward to working with them to provide refreshments for visitors as well as to our existing customers who we hope will follow us to our new location.”

Amenity trust chairwoman Ruth Mackenzie added: “We are really pleased to be working with Emma and Jo and to have the cafe back up and running in time for the summer season.”