Lerwick Harbour starts 2019 strongly

The Lerwick Harbour has seen an encouraging start to 2019, say the Lerwick Port Authority.

A report released this week shows a marked increase in traffic during the first quarter of 2019 compared with the same period last year.

Vessel arrivals into the harbour between January and March were up 26 per cent on 2018, while there was a 23 per cent increase in fishing vessels.

The Port Authority’s chief executive, Captain Calum Grains hailed the report, saying it was “great to have started the year with positive performances in the various sectors”.

He added that “marked rises in arrivals and cargo, are particularly welcome after the severe market downturn of recent years”, and that “Lerwick is set for another significant period of activity”.