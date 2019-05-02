2nd May 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Youngsters set for exciting week as marine wildlife show tours isles

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

A marine wildlife roadshow is set to wow Shetland audiences next week with inflatable whales and dolphins.

Youngsters will be able to explore the lifesize sea mammals at the shows.

Lovers of whales, dolphins, seals and all marine life will get an unusual treat when Andy Peters of Whale Workshop brings a pod of inflatable sea creatures to the isles for a week of shows in schools and public halls.

After over 20 years visiting more than a thousand schools, exhibitions and festivals throughout the UK, Europe and beyond, Mr Peters is bringing his educational show to Shetland for the first time in two decades.

The Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary has organised a tour of Shetland schools, starting at Sandwick on Monday and ending in Lerwick on Friday, aiming to reach as many primary and secondary pupils as possible.

Focusing on the marine environment, its wildlife and the challenges it faces, a major theme of the Shetland tour will be marine litter and plastic pollution using “hands on engaging activities to raise awareness and generate respect” for the seas on which our lives depend.

There will be events for the wider public on Saturday 11th May at Lerwick’s Gilbertson Park Games Hall, and on Sunday 12th May at Hillswick Public Hall.

Pete Bevington of the Hillswick sanctuary said: “We met Andy last year and were blown away by his life-size and lifelike marine animals and thought how good it would be for Shetland to see them.

“Andy and his amazing inflatable animals were already coming to Aberdeen for its Dolphin Festival at the end of April, and we knew it would be crazy to miss the opportunity to bring him one step further north.”

From Monday to Thursday the Marine Wildlife Roadshow will visit the junior high schools in Sandwick, Brae, Aith, Baltasound and Mid Yell, with all the nearby primary schools invited to attend.

Mr Bevington added: “On Friday we’ll be at Gilbertson Park Games Hall for the primary kids in Lerwick, Scalloway, Tingwall and Hamnavoe, though sadly we won’t be able to accommodate the secondary students at the Anderson High as well.

“However we will be staying at Gilbertson Park on Saturday for children to bring their parents or anyone else along, and then on Sunday we’ll be all day at Hillswick Public Hall. It’s going to be a lot of fun and we’re really looking forward to it.”

The public events in Lerwick and Hillswick will run from 11am until 5pm.

The Marine Wildlife Roadshow has been made possible by the generosity of a wide range of businesess and organisations, including the national ocean charity SeaChangers.

Local sponsors include ferry operators NorthLink, oil industry environment group Soteag, the Shetland Bird Club, Northmaven and Lerwick Community Councils and salmon companies Grieg Seafood, Scottish Sea Farms and Cooke Aquaculture.

Mr Bevington added: “We could not have gone ahead with this exciting venture without the support of these organisations, so we are very grateful for them helping us bring Andy north to Shetland.”

Tags:
Andy Peters
Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary
Peter Bevington
Whale Workshop

More articles about Andy Peters, Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary, Peter Bevington and Whale Workshop

Wildlife sanctuary appoints local builders for major upgrade
Wildlife sanctuary appoints local builders for major upgrade
21/04/2019
Attempts made to find cause behind death of pilot whale
Attempts made to find cause behind death of pilot whale
28/07/2017
Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary seeks public ‘seal’ of approval to secure its future
Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary seeks public ‘seal’ of approval to secure its future
10/05/2017
Seal pup’s big adventure gives motorist a gluff
Seal pup’s big adventure gives motorist a gluff
06/01/2017
Poorly seal pup, storm round-up and a free calendar for all readers
Poorly seal pup, storm round-up and a free calendar for all readers
30/12/2016
Victoria the baby seal is well on the way to recovery
Victoria the baby seal is well on the way to recovery
28/12/2016

About Jim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top