Folk Festival kicks into gear as fan favourite J.P. Cormier tells of his love for Shetland

The 39th Shetland Folk Festival got under way on Thursday evening – with possibly a few sore heads kicking in after the first night of partying.

Festival favourite J.P. Cormier was one of the visiting acts wowing festival audiences last night as he took to the stage alongside fellow guitar virtuoso Tim Edey.

Cormier, now playing at the festival for the fourth time, spoke of the impact performing in Shetland had had on his career when he appeared at the concert in Walls on Thursday night.

He told the sold-out hall that the Shetland Folk Festival made him “an international touring artist” as it was his first show outside of North America.

Cormier endeared himself to the local crowd by calling Shetland the greatest place on earth before joking that he learned how to “clean his liver in a kitchen sink” in Yell.

The duo dazzled audiences with masterful guitar playing as the closing act on Thursday’s bill. Canadian artist Kaia Kater and Irish band Connla also impressed at the concert.

A full bill of music is set to take place over the weekend before the festival concludes with the traditional Foy concerts on Sunday night.

Other visiting acts this year include May Erlewine, Blazin’ Fiddles, Kinnaris Quintet, Rob Heron and the Tea Pad Orchestra, Les Fils Canouche, Pharis and Jason Romero, Elephant Sessions, Anxo Lorenzo, Bon Débarras, Josie Duncan and Pablo Lafuente, Kabantu, and Jaywalkers.

• For reviews and coverage see next Friday’s Shetland Times.