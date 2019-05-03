3rd May 2019
Survey ship towed to Lerwick after suffering engine trouble

The Ievoli Black (left) tows the Ocean Observer towards Lerwick with the harbour boats Knab and Kebister standing by. Photo: Ertie Burgess.

The seismic survey ship Ocean Observer had to be escorted in to Lerwick Harbour on Friday morning after suffering engine problems.

She had been due to call at Lerwick but broke down on her way in. She was taken under tow by the coastguard tug Ievoli Black with the Lerwick Port Authority pilot boats Knab and Kebister also in attendance. They arrived at Lerwick around noon.

Built in 1987, the Ocean Observer has been a regular visitor to Lerwick over the past 30 years. Owned by Gardline Geosurvey Ltd, her home port is Lowestoft.

Lerwick Port Authority
Ocean Observer

