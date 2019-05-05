Police investigate after car’s tyres punctured in Yell

A car’s tyre’s were deliberately punctured in Yell, leading to a police investigation.

The front and rear passenger-side tyres of a black Vauxhall Astra were damaged on Friday night into early Saturday.

PC Simon Findley from Lerwick Police Station said a screwdriver or similar tool was used to cause the damage. Anyone with information should contact police on 101, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or attend the station.