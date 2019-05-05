5th May 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Police investigate after car’s tyres punctured in Yell

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

A car’s tyre’s were deliberately punctured in Yell, leading to a police investigation.

The front and rear passenger-side tyres of a black Vauxhall Astra were damaged on Friday night into early Saturday.

PC Simon Findley from Lerwick Police Station said a screwdriver or similar tool was used to cause the damage. Anyone with information should contact police on 101, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or attend the station.

Tags:
Crime
Crimestoppers
Police
Yell

More articles about Crime, Crimestoppers, Police and Yell

Cars vandalised in Lerwick and Scalloway
Cars vandalised in Lerwick and Scalloway
23/04/2019
UPDATE: Suspicious package was false alarm
UPDATE: Suspicious package was false alarm
18/04/2019
Sella Ness evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’
Sella Ness evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’
18/04/2019
‘Mindless’ vandalism hits dental surgery
‘Mindless’ vandalism hits dental surgery
24/03/2019
Drugs worth over £820,000 seized across Highlands and Islands
Drugs worth over £820,000 seized across Highlands and Islands
15/02/2019
Fire destroys caravan at Mossbank Shop
Fire destroys caravan at Mossbank Shop
08/02/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top