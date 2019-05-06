7th May 2019
Fishing for Litter project undergoes refresh

A new skip for marine litter was welcomed at Mair’s Pier on Monday as Kimo refreshed their ‘Fishing for Litter’ scheme following growing awareness of plastic pollution.

The project is designed to allow fisherman to collect the plastic and other debris that gathers in their nets and to unload it once they reach shore for recycling or disposal.

The result, Kimo say, is “cleaner seas, cleaner beaches and a healthier marine environment”.

The scheme is now undergoing a re-launch to coincide with the new fishmarkets at Lerwick and Scalloway, while a skip will also be stationed at Cullivoe pier.

Representatives from Kimo, the Lerwick Port Authority and the SIC attended the event, where the skip was unveiled next to the new fishmarket in Lerwick.

Kimo international policy advisor Rick Nickerson said that it was a “good idea” for the scheme to have a refresh at the new pier.

Acknowledging the wider awareness surrounding plastic pollution, SIC convener Malcolm Bell agreed that “everybody is really aware” of the damage being done to the environment and added that this was a “really valuable scheme” that the SIC fully supports.

Mr Nickerson said: “this scheme has been on the go long before Blue Planet”.

“We’re hoping to get all boats to re-register”.

