Shortage of primary school teachers described as ‘very concerning’

Shetland Islands Council is facing continued problems in recruiting teachers, which has been described as “very concerning”.

In the past the issue has mostly related to the hiring of technical secondary teachers.

But now signs have emerged the problem is emerging in primary schools.

Monday’s education and families meeting heard a temporary primary teaching post had failed to garner any applications.

Director of Children’s Services, Helen Budge, told councillors: “For the first time in a long time, we were unable to recruit to a primary class teaching post for a temporary length of time between now and the summer.

“This is the first time that we’ve run out of teaching staff available to do a short-term piece of work.

“We’re waiting to hear what probationers we’re getting for the next session. We don’t have a surplus of supply staff.”