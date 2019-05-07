Revised timetable on Yell Sound route after Daggri fire
A revised timetable will continue to operate on the Yell Sound ferry service while the Daggri remains out of service.
The situation arose after a fire broke out onboard the Daggri on Monday morning.
According to Shetland Islands Council’s ferry services department the following timetable will be used.
• Yell Sound will operate on a normal timetable with reduced capacity (using the Bigga and Fivla);
• Bluemull Sound will operate a single vessel service to a Saturday timetable – www.shetland.gov.uk/ferries/documents/SummerBluemullSummer2019.pdf);
• Bookings are suspended on both routes.
It was hoped to provide a further update on Thursday afternoon, the council stated. It apologised for any inconvenience caused.