Tingwall flights back to normal on Friday

The council has issued an update on the situation at Tingwall Airport confirming that inter-island flights will get back to normal on Friday.

Flights had been grounded this week after a fire appliance at the airport developed a fault. That has now been fixed.

The council says flight operator AirTask will contact passengers already booked onto flights to update them.

One Fair Isle resident has spoken to The Shetland Times about her frustration at being caught up in the disruption.