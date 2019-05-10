10th May 2019
Todd says voters can send ‘unequivocal message’ on Europe

0 comments, , by , in News, Public Affairs, ST Online

Regional MSP Maree Todd believes voters can send an “unequivocal message to Theresa May” in the European Parliament election.

The SNP representative was speaking after the party launched its election campaign, saying “Scotland has had enough of being ignored”.

Ms Todd said the 23rd May ballot was the most important European election in Scotland’s history.

She said: “Highlands and Islands voted to remain in the EU, just like every part of Scotland. But we face being dragged out of the EU anyway.

“On May the 23rd by voting SNP, people in Highlands and Islands can send a clear and unequivocal message to Theresa May.

“Scotland has had enough of being ignored. Scotland’s future lies in Europe. A vote for the SNP is a vote to make clear Scotland says no to Brexit.”

Tags:
European Elections
European Parliament
Maree Todd
Politics
SNP

