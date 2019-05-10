10th May 2019
Town hall to turn purple for Fibromyalgia charity enterprise

The Lerwick Town Hall will be lit up in purple this weekend to raise awareness of Fibromyalgia, a disease which attacks the central nervous system.

Many buildings across Scotland will be taking part, offering support for Fibro Friends United (FFU), a non-profit social enterprise based in North Ayrshire.

Fibromyalgia is a highly debilitating condition that affects both men and women across the globe. Although the indicators now suggest suppressed trauma as the potential triggers, there are no definite tests to diagnose or cure.

Anxiety, depression and sleep disorders are often a precursor for the illness and as a result it can affect the sufferer’s occupation, relationships and engagement in society.

The 17 Scottish landmarks which will be lit up tomorrow and Sunday also include: Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen; HMS Discovery, Dundee; Dundee University; Scone Palace in Perth; the Perth Concert Hall; the Kelpies and Falkirk Wheel; Camera Obscura in Edinburgh; and Melrose Abbey in the Scottish Borders.

