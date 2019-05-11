Two medivacs for coastguard helicopter

The Sumburgh-based coastguard helicopter Rescue 900 participated in two medivacs on Saturday morning.

At around 7.30am the helicopter was called to the Safe Boreas offshore platform where a crewman had taken ill.

The helicopter landed at Clickimin at around 9.30am and the man was transferred to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

Shortly afterwards the helicopter was called to Fetlar to airlift another sick individual to the mainland.

The helicopter landed at Tingwall just after 11am and the person was taken to the Gilbert Bain.