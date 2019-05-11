12th May 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Two medivacs for coastguard helicopter

, by , in News

The Sumburgh-based coastguard helicopter Rescue 900 participated in two medivacs on Saturday morning.

At around 7.30am the helicopter was called to the Safe Boreas offshore platform where a crewman had taken ill.

The helicopter landed at Clickimin at around 9.30am and the man was transferred to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

Shortly afterwards the helicopter was called to Fetlar to airlift another sick individual to the mainland.

The helicopter landed at Tingwall just after 11am and the person was taken to the Gilbert Bain.

Tags:
Coastgaurd helicopter
coastguard
Fetlar
Sumburgh

More articles about Coastgaurd helicopter, coastguard, Fetlar and Sumburgh

Renewed call for inquiry into helicopter crash
Renewed call for inquiry into helicopter crash
29/03/2019
Purse ‘theft’ prompts police appeal
Purse ‘theft’ prompts police appeal
14/01/2019
Leirna breaks down again but service is quickly resumed
Leirna breaks down again but service is quickly resumed
04/08/2018
Cocker spaniel rescued from cliffs by Aith lifeboat crew
Cocker spaniel rescued from cliffs by Aith lifeboat crew
01/07/2018
Teenager rescued after trying to scale up cliff at Fethaland
Teenager rescued after trying to scale up cliff at Fethaland
10/05/2018
Coastguard rescues injured yachter off Fair Isle
Coastguard rescues injured yachter off Fair Isle
21/04/2018
Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top