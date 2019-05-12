Police seek witnesses to careless driving

Police are seeking witnesses in relation to two reported incidents of careless driving.

The first incident is thought to have occurred on 9th May at the Black Gaet, near the shooting club, at around 6.20pm.

Police say that a white BMW overtook a black Land Rover which was towing a trailer causing over motorists to take evasive action.

Police are particularly keen to speak to the driver of another Land Rover present at the time.

On 11th May a second incident of careless driving was reported. This is said to have taken place on the A970 between Levenwick and Sumburgh.

A silver Ford Focus is thought to have driven recklessly causing other road users to take evasive action.

Police are particularly keen to speak to a cyclist who was heading north at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference NL622/19 for the former incident or NL629/19 for the latter.

Information can also be given by attending the Lerwick Police Station in person.