14th May 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Crofters urged to submit Single Application Forms by midnight on Wednesday

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Crofters and farmers in Shetland wanting to apply for subsidies are reminded that the deadline for submitting Single Application Forms (SAFs) is on Wednesday at midnight.

The Scottish government is encouraging people to use the ruralpayments.org website to apply.

Rural economy minister Fergus Ewing said: “The 2019 Single Application Form deadline is a few days away and I would strongly urge farmers, crofters and land mangers across Shetland to submit their applications by 15th May.

“For those who have yet to do so, it’s worth remembering it’s quicker and easier online. By going online, your application is automatically checked for errors, reducing the risk of problems with payments and financial penalties.

“If you require assistance, the RPID area office in Lerwick is there to help.”

Tags:
Common Agriculture Policy
Scottish Government
Single Application Form

More articles about Common Agriculture Policy, Scottish Government and Single Application Form

Freight boats now government owned
Freight boats now government owned
26/03/2019
Council will raise tax and draw on reserves to maintain services
Council will raise tax and draw on reserves to maintain services
26/02/2019
Shetland’s broadband among the worst
Shetland’s broadband among the worst
22/01/2019
Councillors’ condemnation of Holyrood budget offer
Councillors’ condemnation of Holyrood budget offer
16/01/2019
Out of the box – new mapping law comes into force
Out of the box – new mapping law comes into force
04/10/2018
NHS Shetland backs plans for ‘tobacco-free generation’
NHS Shetland backs plans for ‘tobacco-free generation’
02/10/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top