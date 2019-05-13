Crofters urged to submit Single Application Forms by midnight on Wednesday

Crofters and farmers in Shetland wanting to apply for subsidies are reminded that the deadline for submitting Single Application Forms (SAFs) is on Wednesday at midnight.

The Scottish government is encouraging people to use the ruralpayments.org website to apply.

Rural economy minister Fergus Ewing said: “The 2019 Single Application Form deadline is a few days away and I would strongly urge farmers, crofters and land mangers across Shetland to submit their applications by 15th May.

“For those who have yet to do so, it’s worth remembering it’s quicker and easier online. By going online, your application is automatically checked for errors, reducing the risk of problems with payments and financial penalties.

“If you require assistance, the RPID area office in Lerwick is there to help.”