14th May 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Swan Trust hopes programme will connect with young folk

Swan Trust hopes programme will connect with young folk
0 comments, , by , in Fishing & Sea, Headlines, News, ST Online

The sail training ship Swan is hosting a number of youth sails, which the Swan Trust says demonstrates its “strong connection with young people”

The restored Fifie recently welcomed both the Sail Training Shetland trainees and One Step Beyond group members for taster sessions, in preparation for their voyages later in the year.

Also, over the next two weeks the Swan will welcome pupils from six local schools – Sandness, Happyhansel, Skeld, Tingwall, Whiteness primaries and Brae High School – for half-day sails to explore their local area by boat.

Skipper Thorben Reinhardt said: “The Swan has so much to offer to the younger members of our community. A trip is not just a sailing experience – it’s an adventure which builds life experience and memories which will last a lifetime.

“The taster trips taken recently have given those young people a chance to get familiar with the boat and its operations before their longer trips later in the year.”

Mate Maggie Adamson added: “Taking the school kids out sailing is always good fun and very rewarding. It’s a great experience for them and something they remember for many years.”

The trips are made possible through funding from Zetland Educational Trust, sponsorship for Sail Training Shetland and group fundraising.

Trustee Peter Campbell said: “Youth engagement and development has always been at the heart of the Swan Trust. We are grateful to the Zetland Educational Trust for financial support in our school activities and Sail Training Shetland for their continued support of the Swan through their sail trainee programme.

“It is especially heartening to work with the One Step Beyond group, where the young people themselves work hard throughout the year before their trip, holding fundraising events to charter the boat, which shows just how much they value a trip on the Swan.”

People don’t have to be aged below 25 to take a trip on the Swan, however. There are still opportunities for those of any age to take a trip this year.

Tags:
Maggie Adamson
Peter Campbell
sail training
Swan
The Swan Trust
Thorben Reinhardt

More articles about Maggie Adamson, Peter Campbell, sail training, Swan, The Swan Trust and Thorben Reinhardt

College merger is approved
College merger is approved
18/12/2018
Graduation day for college students
Graduation day for college students
07/09/2018
Trainees set for races on Swan and Statsraad Lehmkuhl
Trainees set for races on Swan and Statsraad Lehmkuhl
06/07/2018
Isles pupils below average when it comes to figures
Isles pupils below average when it comes to figures
05/03/2018
Swan trainee Theo presented with Vevoe Award
Swan trainee Theo presented with Vevoe Award
20/12/2017
Sail trainees to leave for Scandinavian racing adventure
Sail trainees to leave for Scandinavian racing adventure
23/06/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top