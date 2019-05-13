Swan Trust hopes programme will connect with young folk

The sail training ship Swan is hosting a number of youth sails, which the Swan Trust says demonstrates its “strong connection with young people”

The restored Fifie recently welcomed both the Sail Training Shetland trainees and One Step Beyond group members for taster sessions, in preparation for their voyages later in the year.

Also, over the next two weeks the Swan will welcome pupils from six local schools – Sandness, Happyhansel, Skeld, Tingwall, Whiteness primaries and Brae High School – for half-day sails to explore their local area by boat.

Skipper Thorben Reinhardt said: “The Swan has so much to offer to the younger members of our community. A trip is not just a sailing experience – it’s an adventure which builds life experience and memories which will last a lifetime.

“The taster trips taken recently have given those young people a chance to get familiar with the boat and its operations before their longer trips later in the year.”

Mate Maggie Adamson added: “Taking the school kids out sailing is always good fun and very rewarding. It’s a great experience for them and something they remember for many years.”

The trips are made possible through funding from Zetland Educational Trust, sponsorship for Sail Training Shetland and group fundraising.

Trustee Peter Campbell said: “Youth engagement and development has always been at the heart of the Swan Trust. We are grateful to the Zetland Educational Trust for financial support in our school activities and Sail Training Shetland for their continued support of the Swan through their sail trainee programme.

“It is especially heartening to work with the One Step Beyond group, where the young people themselves work hard throughout the year before their trip, holding fundraising events to charter the boat, which shows just how much they value a trip on the Swan.”

People don’t have to be aged below 25 to take a trip on the Swan, however. There are still opportunities for those of any age to take a trip this year.