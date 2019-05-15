16th May 2019
Comedian Jack Dee to make summer visit to Lerwick

Comedian Jack Dee will perform at Mareel in July as he tries out material for a full UK tour.

Comedian Jack Dee

Dee has appeared in television sitcoms Bad Move, Lead Balloon and Josh as well as chairing the Radio 4 panel show I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue.

He will appear at the Lerwick arts venue on Saturday 13th July.

“In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in,” he said.

