Comedian Jack Dee to make summer visit to Lerwick
Comedian Jack Dee will perform at Mareel in July as he tries out material for a full UK tour.
Dee has appeared in television sitcoms Bad Move, Lead Balloon and Josh as well as chairing the Radio 4 panel show I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue.
He will appear at the Lerwick arts venue on Saturday 13th July.
“In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in,” he said.