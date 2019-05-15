16th May 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Motion highlights concerns over state pension inequality

Motion highlights concerns over state pension inequality
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

The council is to write directly to the UK government to express its concerns over women’s state pension inequality.

A notice of motion was unanimously passed by elected members.

It follows ‘wall of women’ protests at the South Lochside roundabout, which have been organised by Vidlin resident Janet Ainsworth.

South Mainland councillor George Smith raised a motion in the town hall at today’s full council meeting.

The motion, which is seconded by depute convener Beatrice Wishart, states: “Shetland Islands Council calls upon the UK government to make fair transitional state pension arrangements for all women born in the 1950s, who have unfairly borne the burden of the increase to the state pension age (SPA) with lack of appropriate notification.

“This translates into ‘bridging pension’ to provide an income until state pension age – not means tested – and with recompense for losses for those who have already reached their SPA.”

The motion goes on to state there are no specific age groups within the period mentioned that are favoured above others.

Tags:
Janet Ainsworth
Shetland Islands Council
State Pension
Tesco roundabout

More articles about Janet Ainsworth, Shetland Islands Council, State Pension and Tesco roundabout

Tingwall flights back to normal on Friday
Tingwall flights back to normal on Friday
09/05/2019
Revised timetable on Yell Sound route after Daggri fire
Revised timetable on Yell Sound route after Daggri fire
07/05/2019
Council’s Up-Helly-A’ involvement ruled legal
Council’s Up-Helly-A’ involvement ruled legal
01/05/2019
Pat on the back for council over green vehicle usage
Pat on the back for council over green vehicle usage
11/04/2019
Council seeks views on detailed Knab plans
Council seeks views on detailed Knab plans
05/03/2019
Recruitment event planned this week
Recruitment event planned this week
04/03/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top