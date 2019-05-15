Motion highlights concerns over state pension inequality

The council is to write directly to the UK government to express its concerns over women’s state pension inequality.

A notice of motion was unanimously passed by elected members.

It follows ‘wall of women’ protests at the South Lochside roundabout, which have been organised by Vidlin resident Janet Ainsworth.

South Mainland councillor George Smith raised a motion in the town hall at today’s full council meeting.

The motion, which is seconded by depute convener Beatrice Wishart, states: “Shetland Islands Council calls upon the UK government to make fair transitional state pension arrangements for all women born in the 1950s, who have unfairly borne the burden of the increase to the state pension age (SPA) with lack of appropriate notification.

“This translates into ‘bridging pension’ to provide an income until state pension age – not means tested – and with recompense for losses for those who have already reached their SPA.”

The motion goes on to state there are no specific age groups within the period mentioned that are favoured above others.