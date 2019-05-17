17th May 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

WATCH: Fifty-two weeks of fiddle set to come to an end

WATCH: Fifty-two weeks of fiddle set to come to an end
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

An ambitious year-long project from a keen 12-year-old fiddler will come to an end this weekend.

Lerwick girl Amber Thomson has been uploading a new video to YouTube every weekend for the past 51 weeks and is set to post her final effort on Sunday.

Her videos have amassed over 10,000 views to date.

Each clip features Amber playing a different tune that she has learned, often in the location where the song originated from or relates to, with Amber explaining the history of the tune to the camera.

Although her parents were initially horrified by the idea for Amber to start her own YouTube channel and undertake such a laborious project, they say they came around to it with a little persuasion from Amber and her fiddle tutor, Eunice Henderson.

“We’re glad it was a success,” mum Avril said.

“It could have been a disaster”.

Steven Spence has written a tune, entitled 52 Weeks of Fiddle for Amber to play in her final video, set to be recorded in the BBC Radio Shetland studio and uploaded to her channel this weekend.

 

• You can read the full feature in today’s Shetland Times.

Tags:
fiddler

More articles about fiddler

Shetland’s ‘first woman fiddler’ Jean Pole to be commemorated
Shetland’s ‘first woman fiddler’ Jean Pole to be commemorated
28/07/2016

About Ryan Nicolson

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top