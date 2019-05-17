WATCH: Fifty-two weeks of fiddle set to come to an end

An ambitious year-long project from a keen 12-year-old fiddler will come to an end this weekend.

Lerwick girl Amber Thomson has been uploading a new video to YouTube every weekend for the past 51 weeks and is set to post her final effort on Sunday.

Her videos have amassed over 10,000 views to date.

Each clip features Amber playing a different tune that she has learned, often in the location where the song originated from or relates to, with Amber explaining the history of the tune to the camera.

Although her parents were initially horrified by the idea for Amber to start her own YouTube channel and undertake such a laborious project, they say they came around to it with a little persuasion from Amber and her fiddle tutor, Eunice Henderson.

“We’re glad it was a success,” mum Avril said.

“It could have been a disaster”.

Steven Spence has written a tune, entitled 52 Weeks of Fiddle for Amber to play in her final video, set to be recorded in the BBC Radio Shetland studio and uploaded to her channel this weekend.

