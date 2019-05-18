18th May 2019
Game of Thrones actor ‘a true gentleman’ on night out in Lerwick

Punters at a Lerwick pub got a surprise on Friday night when a Game of Thrones actor popped in for a drink.

Pub-goers Stuart Nicolson (left), Benjamin Morris and Sean Maver (right) catch up with actor Rory McCann (wearing hat).

Rory McCann, who plays Sandor “The Hound” Clegane, was spotted in the Douglas Arms (Marlex). And far from living up to his character’s fearsome reputation in the HBO series the actor was happy to pose for photographs.

One of those who chatted to McCann was Stuart Nicolson from Lerwick. He said it was an otherwise quiet night in the pub on Commercial Road and described the Scottish actor as “a true gentleman”.

Mr Nicolson posted on Facebook, “Can’t believe I’ve met the hound at the marlex #GOT #healive”. The actor was also spotted in Captain Flint’s bar.

The Game of Thrones finale will be shown in the UK in the early hours of Monday – one of the most highly-anticipated television events of this year.

 

Actor Rory McCann, aka The Hound, gets his hands on Stuart Nicolson.

