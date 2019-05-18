Scottish minister Ewing reveals plans for new fishing safety group

Scottish fishing minister Fergus Ewing has announced the creation of a group to advise on health and safety on commercial fishing vessels.

Mr Ewing revealed the plan during a speech at the Skipper Expo International at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre on Friday.

He said: “It’s no exaggeration to say that commercial sea fishing is one of the world’s most dangerous jobs.

“Over the years, there have been too many serious accidents and sadly too many lives lost at sea. Injuries and fatalities take a terrible toll, most obviously on families but also on our coastal communities. I want to try and change that.

“We need to do all we can to make fishing as safe as possible. I am therefore establishing an expert group to be made up of people who are active fishers in different sectors and seas. It will advise on how we can improve health, safety and wellbeing on Scottish vessels.

“I also hope that the work of the group will encourage more people to see fishing as a desirable career, which will help to ensure the sustainability of the industry in the long term.”

Mr Ewing said more details on the membership and remit of the group would be published in the coming weeks.