Frenchman Allard says he wants Farage’s job in Europe

A French SNP candidate in next week’s European Parliament elections says he wants to replace Nigel Farage on the EU fisheries committee.

Christian Allard made the pledge at an election hustings in Lerwick Town Hall on Saturday hosted by the Althing Debating Society.

Christian Allard points to the exit poll following the hustings meeting, which shows a big support for the SNP.

Mr Allard, who spent many years in the Aberdeen fish trade, said Mr Farage had been a very poor attender at the fisheries committee in Brussels, which might be one reason why the UK fleet had such a bad deal.

He said the SNP had consistently opposed the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) for over 40 years and he declared: “We want the CFP scrapped or fundamentally reformed. The SNP is on the side of the fishermen.”

Earlier in his whirlwind visit to Shetland Mr Allard visited the new Lerwick fishmarket (part-funded by the EU) and had an hour-long talk with Shetland Fishermen’s Association chief executive Simon Collins.

Mr Collins explained the problems local boats faced when foreign-owned vessels obstructed trawl grounds with gill nets many miles long, and briefed the candidate on the Shetland fishermen’s practical proposals for reducing the amount of fish wasted in “by-catch” and the need for an independent body to review scientific assessments of fish stocks.

Nine parties are standing for election in Thursday’s European elections, Change UK, Conservative, Green, Labour, Liberal Democrats, SNP, The Brexit Party, Ukip and Independent. The result is expected to be announced next Sunday.

