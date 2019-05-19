Spurs defeat Scalloway while Whitedale also through in Highland Amateur Cup

Lerwick Spurs fought off stubborn resistance from Scalloway at Seafield on Saturday to reach the second round of this year’s Highland Amateur Cup.

Three late goals by Paul Molloy, all in the last 10 minutes, put a gloss on the 5-1 scoreline which did not reflect Scalloway’s fighting second-half performance.

Spurs had much the better of the first half, and should probably have been further ahead than 2-0. The goals both came from headers by Molloy and Ronan Grant following corners from the left wing.

The village side were vastly improved after the break and deservedly pulled a goal back when Rhydian Reynolds rose to head home a cross from Daniel Henry.

Scalloway missed a couple of chances to equalise, one a gilt-edged opportunity, and were made to pay by Molloy’s late show. First he took advantage of through balls to run through and score, then he fired home left-footed for the goal of the match.

Meanwhile, Whitedale defeated Orkney opponents Firth 9-0 on Saturday to also make the second round.

Although Whitedale were the home team the game had to be staged in Orkney, and rather than play in Kirkwall they agreed to go to Firth’s home pitch at Finstown.

It was fairly plain sailing for the Shetland side, leading 5-0 at half-time and adding four more after the break. Greg Tulloch got five, Charlie Unsworth two and Lorne McNiven and Ali Scott one apiece. McNiven’s goal and one of Unsworth’s were headers following excellent set-piece moves.

Manager Craig Nicolson said he was very happy with the outcome, especially as they just had 14 players travelling away and four of the squad were juniors. They were able to give game time to all the youngsters – Ethan Tulloch, Joe Wadley, Jordan Young and Greg Irvine.

Nicolson also paid tribute to Firth for the hospitality and the after-match friendliness, despite the heavy scoreline.

Spurs will face Kirkwall Hotspur in the next round while Whitedale will take on Western Isles side Carloway.

