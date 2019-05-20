Shetland Island Games team announced for Gibraltar

The Shetland Island Games Association have announced the 87-strong team that will represent Shetland at this year’s NatWest Island Games in Gibraltar.

Competitors and officials will travel across representing nine different sports – athletics, badminton, cycling, sailing, shooting, squash, swimming, table tennis, and triathlon.

Around 1,800 competitors from 22 island teams are expected to take part in this year’s games, held in July.

Gold medal winners Seumas Mackay (athletics), Felix Gifford (swimming) and John Magnus Laurenson (shooting) will all take part in this summer’s event, after taking medals at the last games in Gotland, held in 2017.

Bronze medal winners Faye Cox (athletics) and swimmers Jasmin Smith and Emmie Hutchison also form part of this year’s team and will be eager to go one further in Gibraltar.

Shetland Island Games Association vice-chairwoman Lesley Hutchison said: “We’re pleased to be able to announce the team list and we’ll have a strong team with a mix of youth and experience again.”

Malakoff will again sponsor the team this year, having done so since 2013, and have contributed towards the cost of the travel and accommodation.

Ms Hutchison thanked the firm for their continued support, adding: “We’re delighted to have the support of Malakoff Limited again as our team sponsor and it’s a great boost for the team to know that we have such a long established local firm behind us.

We’re looking forward to a spectacular week of sport in Gibraltar.”

Malakoff operations and contracts manager Claire Christey said: “We’re delighted to back the team again for the fourth consecutive time, helping Shetland’s best sportsmen and women to attend the games.

We would like to wish all the competitors the best of luck with their preparations in the coming weeks and for success in Gibraltar.”

The swimming and the athletics teams form the largest section of this year’s Shetland selection, with 14 competitors in each team.

This year’s island games will begin on Saturday 6th July and come to an end on Friday 12th.

You can find the full team list at this link – Final Team List – Gibraltar 2019