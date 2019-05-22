22nd May 2019
Duncan praises emergency services after being involved in crash
The vice chairman of the community safety and resilience board has praised the efforts of emergency services after being in a car accident.

Allison Duncan told board members he had been involved in the incident on Wednesday morning. The other vehicle, he said, had gone down a steep embankment.

He thanked police and ambulance services at the beginning of the board’s meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The South Mainland councillor said the ambulance had attended “almost in an instant” and added police were also on the scene very quickly.

“I would like to pay tribute to the Scottish Ambulance Service who were there almost within an instant,” he said.

He also urged chief inspector Lindsay Tulloch to take back his personal thanks to officers who were on the scene.

“I’m very much indebted and grateful to both services,” he said.

