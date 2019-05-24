25th May 2019
Ferry disruption after Fivla develops engine fault

Ferry services across the Yell Sound have again been disrupted after one of the vessels developed a problem.

A cooling system fault on one of the Fivla‘s engines led to her being taken out of service on Friday. The problem has led to the cancellation of several crossings and a single-vessel service is in place for the rest of the day.

Prior bookings are susppended and the council has apologised to passengers.

SIC engineers have identified the cause of the fault and have sourced replacement parts. It is hoped the ferry will be back in service for Monday morning.

The problem comes three weeks after North Isles services were disrupted when the Daggri ferry was taken out of service following a fire in the engine room.

