Poor turnout by 5pm around isles in European Parliament election

Thursday’s European Parliament election failed to attract great interest, with figures taken at 5pm showing the turnout as very low in most parts of Shetland.

By that time the poorest polling place turnout was 12 per cent at at Tingwall Public Hall, with the highest, 29 per cent, recorded at the Uyeasound Public Hall in Unst.

The Lerwick figure at 5pm was just 16 per cent, similar to Brae, Gulberwick and Whiteness & Weisdale.

The average turnout at 5pm, 18 per cent, compared unfavourably with the 2014 European elections (29 per cent), the 2015 UK General Election (33 per cent), the 2016 Scottish Election (27 per cent) and the 2017 SIC election (24 per cent).