Theresa May sowed seeds of failure, says MP Carmichael

Northern Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has renewed his calls for another referendum, commenting after Prime Minister Theresa May announced she was to step down.

In an emotional statement outside 10 Downing Street, Mrs May said she would resign on Friday 7th June – paving the way for a leadership election in the Conservative Party. She left her lectern in tears after saying it had been a privilege to serve the country she loved.

Mr Carmichael said that whoever becomes the new leader “will be faced with the same political reality, that parliament cannot deal with Brexit and the final say must be given to the people in a people’s vote.”

The Lib Dem said: “You would need a heart of stone not to feel some sympathy, but as Prime Minister she has come to the end of a road on which she should never have embarked.

“The seeds of her own failure were sown in the early days of her premiership. Her insistence on red lines about immigration and trying to pander to the right wing of her own party made this day inevitable.”