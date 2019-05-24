25th May 2019
Theresa May sowed seeds of failure, says MP Carmichael

Northern Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has renewed his calls for another referendum, commenting after Prime Minister Theresa May announced she was to step down.

In an emotional statement outside 10 Downing Street, Mrs May said she would resign on Friday 7th June – paving the way for a leadership election in the Conservative Party. She left her lectern in tears after saying it had been a privilege to serve the country she loved.

Mr Carmichael said that whoever becomes the new leader “will be faced with the same political reality, that parliament cannot deal with Brexit and the final say must be given to the people in a people’s vote.”

The Lib Dem said: “You would need a heart of stone not to feel some sympathy, but as Prime Minister she has come to the end of a road on which she should never have embarked.

“The seeds of her own failure were sown in the early days of her premiership. Her insistence on red lines about immigration and trying to pander to the right wing of her own party made this day inevitable.”

  1. ian tinkler

    It is clear that what Terresa May has done has opened the way for a hard, hard Brexit. The capitulation/appeasement, almost to the point of prostitution, of the EU by May, has appalled most of Britain.
    The inflexible, arrogant and intransigent leadership of the EU has forever alienated the UK voter. The result has been near ennoblement of “The Brexit party”, the rise of Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage and the alienation of most of the UK voters.
    Look no further than, Shetland and Orkney voter turn out, in the recent election, to see nothing but a complete indifference to the EU by our population. Apart from a handful of die-hard socialists and the “usual suspects “of the SNP, total voter apathy has opened the doors wide for Farage, Johnson and a hard no deal Brexit. The real culprits for this being, Junkers, Tusk, Barnier and assorted rigid planks of the EU directorate. Completely unable to compromise, these prunes have set the stage for the British public to raise two fingers, not for the first time in History and something Britain does rather well when facing down France and Germany.

  2. John Tulloch

    She sowed the seeds of her own failure, alright, when she passed up the free trade deal that was on on offer and fertilised them copiously when she ambushed her Brexit team at Chequer, folded at every subsequent sign of EU intransigence and finally – the ultimate folly – she allowed “No Deal” to be taken off the table.

    She thus delivered herself to her game-playing political opponents in Labour, The SNP and the LibDems who have been colluding with the EU from the start to reverse the result of the 2016 “People’s Vote”, to the extent that EU negotiator Guy Verhofstad even joined the LibDems election campaign!!!

    An unbelievably inept performance, I’ve never seen the like.

    Thank God, she’s going!

